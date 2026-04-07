What are paid previews?

First 'Dhurandhar,' now 'Bhooth Bangla': Why's Bollywood loving paid previews?

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:40 pm Apr 07, 202605:40 pm

What's the story

The recent success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has changed the way Bollywood films open at the box office. One of the key strategies that has emerged from this shift is paid previews, which are early screenings held before a film's official release. These previews allow audiences to watch a film ahead of its main opening and have now become an integral part of a film's marketing strategy. But why is it a game-changer?