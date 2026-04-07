First 'Dhurandhar,' now 'Bhooth Bangla': Why's Bollywood loving paid previews?
What's the story
The recent success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has changed the way Bollywood films open at the box office. One of the key strategies that has emerged from this shift is paid previews, which are early screenings held before a film's official release. These previews allow audiences to watch a film ahead of its main opening and have now become an integral part of a film's marketing strategy. But why is it a game-changer?
Industry impact
'Paid previews are becoming a calculated launchpad'
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told India Today, "Paid previews act as the first real test market - strong occupancy and audience reactions can spark early momentum, amplify word-of-mouth, and directly shape opening day numbers, while weak previews can dampen initial buzz before wide release." He added that Dhurandhar 2 proved "paid previews aren't just a bonus; they are becoming a calculated launchpad for opening weekend dominance." Before Dhurandhar, Stree 2 (2024) had successfully tried paid previews before its release.
Strategic advantage
Paid previews give an edge in a competitive landscape
The makers of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, have also decided to adopt the paid preview strategy. The film's release has been pushed by a week to accommodate this and create a gap with Dhurandhar 2. Bala explained that "paid previews give Bhooth Bangla an early edge by boosting word-of-mouth, driving advance bookings, and strengthening opening day momentum." This can be a make-or-break in a crowded release calendar where every little push counts.
Risks involved
'They can build hype, but if the talk is negative...'
However, Bala also warned that the same window that builds momentum can work against a film. "Paid previews can build hype, but if the talk turns negative, they can just as quickly stall a film's opening momentum," Bala cautioned. Can Bhooth Bangla replicate Dhurandhar 2's paid preview success? April 16 will tell.