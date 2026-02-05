'Never involved': Deepak Chopra addresses Jeffrey Epstein emails

Deepak Chopra , the Indian-origin wellness guru and author, has denied any involvement in criminal activities after his name appeared in recently released documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The documents, made public by the US Department of Justice, contain emails from several years ago that show frequent communication between Chopra and Epstein. In response to this revelation, Chopra clarified on social media that he was "never involved in...any criminal or exploitative conduct."

Statement 'I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation' Chopra, 79, also said on X that he was "deeply saddened" by the suffering of Epstein's victims. He added, "I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms." The wellness author admitted that some of the emails showed "poor judgment in tone," expressing regret over his choice of words. He stressed that his focus remains on supporting accountability and efforts to protect survivors.

Social media backlash Backlash over 'cute girls' emails to Epstein Chopra's emails to Epstein have sparked significant backlash. One email has the AIIMS graduate asking the convicted sex offender, "Did you find me a cute Israeli?" In 2017, Chopra emailed Epstein: "Cute girls are aware when they make noises." Epstein then replied, "So when the girl says 'oh my god?'" Chopra wrote back, "God is a construct. Cute girls are real." Screenshots online have also shown Chopra writing that he enjoys the company of "younger, intellectually sharp and self-aware women."

