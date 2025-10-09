Deepika Padukone on male actors working 8-hour shifts: 'No secret' Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

Deepika Padukone recently exited two big films—Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD—amid reports that she had requested eight-hour workdays.

She pointed out in a recent interview that male actors have been working these hours for years without anyone making a fuss.

As Deepika put it, "It is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian Film Industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it's never made headlines!"