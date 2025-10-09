Deepika Padukone on male actors working 8-hour shifts: 'No secret'
Deepika Padukone recently exited two big films—Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD—amid reports that she had requested eight-hour workdays.
She pointed out in a recent interview that male actors have been working these hours for years without anyone making a fuss.
As Deepika put it, "It is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian Film Industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it's never made headlines!"
Spirit, 'Kalki 2898 AD' updates
Deepika's exit has sparked fresh conversations about gender bias in Bollywood. While her request was met with skepticism, male stars haven't faced the same scrutiny.
After she left Kalki 2898 AD, producers confirmed she won't return for the sequel, and the director of Spirit publicly voiced his disappointment, mentioning professionalism concerns.
Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri has been named as Deepika's replacement in Spirit, with Prabhas still leading both projects.