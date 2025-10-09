Ogilvy, Moonshot lead winners' list at IndIAA 2025
The IndIAA Awards just marked their 10th year, and Ogilvy and Moonshot led the pack with four wins each.
Big names like Hero MotoCorp, Swiggy, and Asian Paints also picked up awards across 16 categories.
Nestle India and Gabit took home honors for standout campaigns in Food & Beverage and Consumer Electronics.
Special awards for standout campaigns
This year's awards weren't just about great ads—they spotlighted campaigns making a real difference.
Stayfree's #BetaStayfreeLeAana took the Voice of Change award for pushing gender equality in menstrual health.
Shilpa Shetty was recognized as the Most Disruptive Brand in Entertainment, while R K Swamy's Happy Breastfeeding Week campaign earned Changemakers for Good honors.
Organizers highlighted how these awards celebrate ideas that blend creativity with positive impact.