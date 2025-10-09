Ogilvy, Moonshot lead winners' list at IndIAA 2025

Special awards for standout campaigns

This year's awards weren't just about great ads—they spotlighted campaigns making a real difference.

Stayfree's #BetaStayfreeLeAana took the Voice of Change award for pushing gender equality in menstrual health.

Shilpa Shetty was recognized as the Most Disruptive Brand in Entertainment, while R K Swamy's Happy Breastfeeding Week campaign earned Changemakers for Good honors.

Organizers highlighted how these awards celebrate ideas that blend creativity with positive impact.