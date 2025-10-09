'Monster' S04: Netflix's true-crime anthology series begins production Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

Netflix has kicked off production on the fourth season of Ryan Murphy's true-crime series, Monster.

This time, the show dives into the notorious 1892 Borden murders, with Ella Beatty stepping in as Lizzie Borden—the first female lead in the series.

Lizzie was famously acquitted after her father and stepmother's deaths, and the case remains unsolved and continues to fascinate the public.