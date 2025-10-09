'Monster' S04: Netflix's true-crime anthology series begins production
Netflix has kicked off production on the fourth season of Ryan Murphy's true-crime series, Monster.
This time, the show dives into the notorious 1892 Borden murders, with Ella Beatty stepping in as Lizzie Borden—the first female lead in the series.
Lizzie was famously acquitted after her father and stepmother's deaths, and the case remains unsolved and continues to fascinate the public.
Cast details for 'Monster' S04
Alongside Beatty, Charlie Hunnam returns as Andrew Borden, with Rebecca Hall and Billie Lourd rounding out the Borden family cast.
Monster keeps its signature anthology style, recasting main roles each season and exploring a fresh crime story every time.
Season 4 promises a new perspective by putting a complex female character at the heart of a chilling unsolved case.