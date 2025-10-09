Next Article
'Grey's Anatomy' S22: When to watch, plot twists, cast changes
Entertainment
Grey's Anatomy returns for its 22nd season on October 9, 2025.
The premiere picks up after a major explosion at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, with showrunner Meg Marinis teasing tough challenges and possible losses for the team.
Episode count, Ellen Pompeo's return, diversity push
This season has 18 episodes, and the second episode will be the show's 450th—pretty wild!
Ellen Pompeo is back as Meredith Grey for seven episodes and will still narrate.
Alexis Floyd (Dr. Simone Griffith) highlighted how the show keeps pushing for more diversity.
Episodes air Thursdays at 10pm ET on ABC, with a short break for the holidays.