'Pet Detective' trailer: Dheen is a quirky investigator
The trailer for Malayalam film "Pet Detective" just dropped, showing Sharaf U Dheen as Tony Jose Alula—a quirky investigator who never misses a chance to mention that he once worked in Mexico.
The movie mixes comedy and crime as Tony dives into cases about smuggling, child trafficking, and a missing item worth ₹30 crore.
Vinay Forrt among main cast; film releases October 16
The trailer (out October 9, 2025) teases Tony teaming up with a police officer, with Vinay Forrt among the main cast.
There's also an unexpected twist involving a macaw parrot that seems key to the story.
"Pet Detective" hits theaters on October 16.
More about the movie and its team
Inspired by an actual missing pet case, the film blends humor with serious themes for something different.
Alongside Dheen are Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Joemon Jyothir, Shyam Mohan—plus music by Rajesh Murugesan (of "Premam" fame).
This is also Dheen's first time co-producing a movie.