'Pet Detective' trailer: Dheen is a quirky investigator Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

The trailer for Malayalam film "Pet Detective" just dropped, showing Sharaf U Dheen as Tony Jose Alula—a quirky investigator who never misses a chance to mention that he once worked in Mexico.

The movie mixes comedy and crime as Tony dives into cases about smuggling, child trafficking, and a missing item worth ₹30 crore.