Why 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was put on pause: All details
Jimmy Kimmel has finally spoken up about his recent suspension from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Disney's ABC put the show on pause after Kimmel called out "the MAGA gang" and former President Trump over their response to Charlie Kirk's murder during his September 15 monolog.
At a recent LA event, Kimmel admitted he was caught off guard by ABC's decision, which was due to concerns about timing and sensitivity.
Kirk, a right-wing commentator, was shot and killed on September 10 at Utah Valley University, with Tyler Robinson now charged for the crime.
While off-air, Kimmel had some really good conversations with Disney execs—including CEO Bob Iger—which helped clear things up.
After thoughtful conversations, the show returned on September 23.