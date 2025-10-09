'Maharani' S04 trailer: Huma Qureshi's Rani takes on national politics Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

The Maharani Season 4 trailer just dropped, and Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti is ready to shake things up again—this time on the national stage.

After starting as a housewife and rising to Bihar's Chief Minister, Rani now sets her sights on Delhi, challenging the Prime Minister over the state's future.

The new season streams soon on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium.