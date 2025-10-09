'Maharani' S04 trailer: Huma Qureshi's Rani takes on national politics
The Maharani Season 4 trailer just dropped, and Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti is ready to shake things up again—this time on the national stage.
After starting as a housewife and rising to Bihar's Chief Minister, Rani now sets her sights on Delhi, challenging the Prime Minister over the state's future.
The new season streams soon on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium.
New season, bigger stakes
Season 4, directed by Puneet Prakash and created by Subhash Kapoor, marks a big leap for Rani.
As Qureshi puts it, "From homemaker to CM, she shook Bihar's political ground. Now, she enters the nation's toughest battlefield."
Expect even bigger power struggles, with every decision impacting the whole country.
The cast returns with familiar faces like Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Vipin Sharma.