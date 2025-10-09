'I'm a product of nepotism': Ranbir Kapoor on Bollywood journey
Ranbir Kapoor just got real about his Bollywood journey, admitting at the Celebrate Cinema 2025 festival that he's "a product of nepotism."
Speaking at Whistling Woods, he reflected on how coming from the famous Kapoor family gave him an easy start, but said, "I always had to work hard because I realized that I come from a family like this."
He shared that making his own mark mattered to him.
His thoughts on nepotism debate
Nepotism has been a hot topic in Bollywood, with many saying it gives star kids an unfair edge.
Ranbir's honest take—acknowledging both his privilege and the pressure to prove himself—adds a new layer to the conversation.
He also pointed out that while people celebrate his family's success, there have been failures too, and he's learned from both.
On the work front
Ranbir is gearing up for big projects like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love And War" and Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana," so he's not slowing down anytime soon.