'I'm a product of nepotism': Ranbir Kapoor on Bollywood journey
Oct 09, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor just got real about his Bollywood journey, admitting at the Celebrate Cinema 2025 festival that he's "a product of nepotism."

Speaking at Whistling Woods, he reflected on how coming from the famous Kapoor family gave him an easy start, but said, "I always had to work hard because I realized that I come from a family like this."

He shared that making his own mark mattered to him.