'I'd love to have Trump on': Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel just returned to his show in late September 2025 after taking a break over controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk. Since coming back, he's leaned into political topics—often calling out Trump and other conservatives. Not surprisingly, Trump fired back online, celebrating Kimmel's suspension and praising ABC for taking action.

Kimmel addressed the controversy in his 1st episode back

Addressing the controversy head-on, Kimmel told viewers that his comments were "intentionally and... maliciously mischaracterized."

He used his first episode back to clarify what he meant and stressed that being open with his audience matters most—especially with all the political heat around the show lately.