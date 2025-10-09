Sherry Singh becomes 1st Indian to win Mrs. Universe crown

National Director Urmimala Boruah on Singh's win

In her speech, Singh emphasized that real beauty is about strength, kindness, and resilience.

The event celebrated married women making a difference, with finalists from places like Saint Petersburg, the Philippines, and the USA.

UMB Pageants's National Director, Urmimala Boruah, highlighted Singh's win as a significant achievement for India and praised her hard work and dedication as an inspiration for women everywhere.