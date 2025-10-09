Next Article
Sherry Singh becomes 1st Indian to win Mrs. Universe crown
Entertainment
Sherry Singh just made history as the first Indian ever to win the Mrs. Universe crown, taking the top spot at the 2025 pageant in Manila.
Outshining 120 contestants from all over the world, she stood out for her focus on women's empowerment and mental health.
National Director Urmimala Boruah on Singh's win
In her speech, Singh emphasized that real beauty is about strength, kindness, and resilience.
The event celebrated married women making a difference, with finalists from places like Saint Petersburg, the Philippines, and the USA.
UMB Pageants's National Director, Urmimala Boruah, highlighted Singh's win as a significant achievement for India and praised her hard work and dedication as an inspiration for women everywhere.