Why Malayalam film 'Haal' is stuck: Legal battle explained
The Malayalam film Haal has hit a major delay after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify it, asking for the removal of a beef biryani mention and several dialogues.
The filmmakers say this goes against their freedom of speech and have now moved the Kerala High Court, hoping to speed up the process.
Filmmakers stand by content
Director Veera stands by Haal, with the filmmakers explaining, "There's a line about beef biryani, but the character actually eats mutton biryani."
The film is described as a non-violent family entertainer that tries to address social issues without hurting any group.
Even after agreeing to some earlier cuts, the team is pushing back against the CBFC's demand for an Adult (A) certificate.
Similar issues faced by other films
Haal isn't alone—Malayalam films have faced repeated certification hurdles lately.
Earlier this year, Janaki v/s State of Kerala ran into trouble over a character's name.
Industry groups say these delays and demands are stifling creativity and making it tough for new stories to reach audiences.