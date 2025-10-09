'Mastiii 4': Release date, teaser, cast, plot--all you need
Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani return as the iconic comedy trio in Mastiii 4, hitting theaters November 21, 2025.
The new teaser and poster just dropped, with Deshmukh sharing the excitement on social media.
What's new in 'Mastiii 4?'
Switching things up from earlier films, Mastiii 4 spotlights the wives engaging in extramarital escapades, adding a new twist to the franchise's usual focus on the husbands' antics.
Expect a fresh round of hilarious mind games between couples.
The trio reprises their roles as Meet, Amar, and Prem, with Arshad Warsi joining in a secretive new part. Genelia D'Souza and others round out the cast.
Teaser out now
The teaser promises even more laughter, fun, and Mastiii, setting the tone for a bigger, crazier ride.
Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by a star team including Ekta Kapoor and Indra Kumar.