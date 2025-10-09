'Mastiii 4': Release date, teaser, cast, plot--all you need

What's new in 'Mastiii 4?'

Switching things up from earlier films, Mastiii 4 spotlights the wives engaging in extramarital escapades, adding a new twist to the franchise's usual focus on the husbands' antics.

Expect a fresh round of hilarious mind games between couples.

The trio reprises their roles as Meet, Amar, and Prem, with Arshad Warsi joining in a secretive new part. Genelia D'Souza and others round out the cast.