Delhi HC clarifies Mandhira Kapur not part of estate battle
The Delhi High Court just corrected a paperwork mistake in the high-profile fight over Sunjay Kapur's massive estate.
Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, was accidentally added to the case on September 10, but Priya Sachdev Kapur and her son pointed out she wasn't actually involved.
The court agreed, and Mandhira's name has been removed from the record, confirming she is not a party to the legal battle.
Next hearing: October 9.
Even though she's not part of the lawsuit, Mandhira has openly backed Karisma Kapoor and her kids—Sunjay's children Samaira and Kiaan—saying she's proud of them and still close with Karisma.
The case itself was started by Samaira and Kiaan (through their mom) as they seek a share of estate assets reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore.