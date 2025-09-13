Delhi HC clarifies Mandhira Kapur not part of estate battle Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

The Delhi High Court just corrected a paperwork mistake in the high-profile fight over Sunjay Kapur's massive estate.

Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, was accidentally added to the case on September 10, but Priya Sachdev Kapur and her son pointed out she wasn't actually involved.

The court agreed, and Mandhira's name has been removed from the record, confirming she is not a party to the legal battle.

Next hearing: October 9.