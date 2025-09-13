Anurag Kashyap advised Anuparna Roy to 'avoid' speaking about Palestine

First-time filmmaker Anuparna Roy recently created history at the Venice Film Festival, winning the Orizzonti Award for Best Director for her film Songs of Forgotten Trees. However, her emotional acceptance speech on Palestine sparked a major controversy in India. In a recent interview with ANI, Roy defended her comments and revealed that she was actually advised by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and others to avoid any remarks about Palestine.

Speech Here's what the filmmaker said about Palestine During her emotional address at the festival, Roy had said, "Every child deserves peace, freedom, liberation, and Palestine is no exception. I don't want any claps for this; it's a responsibility." "Think for a moment and stand beside Palestine. I might upset my country, but it doesn't matter to me anymore."

Controversy Roy stands her ground amid backlash Defending her comments on Palestine, Roy said, "I meant whatever I said at the festival." "It was said with the intention of pointing out the injustice around the world." "If I support Palestine, if I am standing against injustice, it doesn't make me less Indian." "People are thinking that I have spoken about it for the first time but it's not that. I mentioned Palestine while receiving an award in Russia."

Advice Roy reveals why she ignored producers' advice Roy also revealed that she was advised by Kashyap and her producers to avoid comments on Palestine. "People are claiming that I made the comments under the influence of Anurag Kashyap, but I was strictly advised by my producers, my mentor, and Anurag Kashyap himself that I don't need to talk about it." "I went beyond their advice and said it all. Now I understand why they asked me to avoid it."