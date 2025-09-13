'Bullet missed me by...small margin': Disha Patani's father on firing

Bollywood actor Disha Patani 's father, Jagdish Patani, has spoken about the recent incident where multiple shots were fired outside their Bareilly home. The incident was linked to his daughter Khushboo Patani's comments on Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, which were misinterpreted as an attack on spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj. Speaking to Times Now, Patani revealed that he narrowly escaped being shot during the incident.

Details 'I just got saved' Patani told the portal, "8 to 10 shots were fired, and the bullets passed very close to me. My dog started barking very loudly, and I got alerted." "The bullet missed me by a very small margin. I just got saved." Meanwhile, earlier, speaking to ANI, he had said that Khushboo's words were misrepresented.

Misinterpretation 'We are Sanatanis, we respect sadhus,' says Patani Patani had said, "Khushboo was misrepresented. Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj." "We are Sanatanis, and we respect the sadhus and saints." "If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us." Meanwhile, Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar's gang has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Threat 'She tried to demean our sanatan dharma...' An alleged Facebook post from Godara's account named two individuals, Virendra Charan and Mahendra Saran. "I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Dhelana), brothers, today the firing that happened at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani's (Bollywood actress) house (Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, UP), we got it done." "She insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj)." "She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma." "This was just a trailer. Next time... we will not leave anyone alive."