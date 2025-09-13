Next Article
Malaika Arora adds ₹3cr Range Rover to her garage
Malaika Arora just added a sleek dark gray Range Rover, worth around ₹3 crore, to her garage—fans spotted her in Mumbai sealing the deal with the sales team.
Known for her love of stylish rides, this tech-packed SUV fits right in.
She recently sold her apartment for ₹5.3 crore
It's not just about cars—last month, Malaika sold her Andheri West apartment for ₹5.3 crore.
She originally bought it back in March 2018 for ₹3.26 crore, which means she made about 62% profit in seven years—a pretty smart move on the property front!