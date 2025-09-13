Ed Sheeran's new album 'Play': Family, love, and life's challenges

Tackling tough topics in 'Play'

Sheeran doesn't shy away from tough topics either. In "Regrets," he talks about feeling guilty for missing family moments because of work.

The track "Opening" reflects on losing his friend Jamal Edwards in 2022 and Seaborn's cancer diagnosis—moments that shaped who he is today.

Overall, "Play" gives fans an honest look at Sheeran's journey through love, loss, and balancing fame with real life.