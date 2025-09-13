Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1' release date locked in US theaters
Kantara fans, mark your calendars—Kantara Chapter 1 is landing in US theaters on October 1, with the India release expected soon after.
Announced on September 13, advance bookings for the US are already open.
This film is a prequel to the original Kantara from 2022 and brings back Rishab Shetty as both director and lead.
This chapter runs longer than the first—175 minutes of mythic adventure set in Banavasi's forests during the Kadamba dynasty (300 CE).
The story dives deep into Daiva traditions and explores Panjurli Daiva lore, with Shetty playing a Naga Sadhu who bridges humans and gods.