'Kantara Chapter 1' release date locked in US theaters Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Kantara fans, mark your calendars—Kantara Chapter 1 is landing in US theaters on October 1, with the India release expected soon after.

Announced on September 13, advance bookings for the US are already open.

This film is a prequel to the original Kantara from 2022 and brings back Rishab Shetty as both director and lead.