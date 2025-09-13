Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati': Everything we know about its OTT premiere

Ghaati revolves around drug peddlers, with Shetty and Prabhu in lead roles. Despite the film's high production value, it failed to resonate with audiences due to its predictable storyline and lackluster execution. This marks another setback for Jagarlamudi, who has been struggling with consecutive flops in his career.

Actor's performance

More on the film

For Shetty, Ghaati marks a significant departure from her previous roles, as it is her first full-fledged action film. However, the role has been met with mixed reviews, with critics pointing out flaws in both her performance and appearance. The film's lack of emotional depth also contributed to its poor reception among audiences. Per Sacnilk, the film has only earned ₹6.72 crore net on a budget of ₹40-50 crore.