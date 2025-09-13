Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati': Everything we know about its OTT premiere
What's the story
The action-drama Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for its digital release. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, underperformed at the box office and is nearing the end of its theatrical run. Normally, big-budget films debut on OTT platforms several weeks after their theatrical release. But, Ghaati could stray from this trend and premiere on Prime Video by September-end, reported OTTPlay.
Film details
About 'Ghaati'
Ghaati revolves around drug peddlers, with Shetty and Prabhu in lead roles. Despite the film's high production value, it failed to resonate with audiences due to its predictable storyline and lackluster execution. This marks another setback for Jagarlamudi, who has been struggling with consecutive flops in his career.
Actor's performance
More on the film
For Shetty, Ghaati marks a significant departure from her previous roles, as it is her first full-fledged action film. However, the role has been met with mixed reviews, with critics pointing out flaws in both her performance and appearance. The film's lack of emotional depth also contributed to its poor reception among audiences. Per Sacnilk, the film has only earned ₹6.72 crore net on a budget of ₹40-50 crore.