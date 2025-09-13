'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Vicky Jain hospitalized after hand injury
Vicky Jain, businessman, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, and husband of actor Ankita Lokhande, is currently hospitalized at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by filmmaker Sandeep Singh on Saturday, September 13. He shared that pieces of glass had pierced Jain's hand during a "painful accident," resulting in as many as 45 stitches. Despite the ordeal, Singh praised Jain's unshaken spirit and sense of humor.
Supportive spouse
Singh also lauded Lokhande for her unwavering support during this difficult time. He wrote on Instagram, "Ankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care." "The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength." This post was accompanied by a video clip of Lokhande serving tea to Jain in a paper cup.
Soon after Singh's post, fans of the couple flooded the comments section with messages wishing for Jain's speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Get well soon Vicky bhai," while another added, "God bless you recover fast." The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021, recently appeared together on Laughter Chefs Season 2 and remain one of television's most adored pairs.
Lokhande and Jain, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 17 together, have had their share of ups and downs. On the show, the two were frequently seen arguing, and at one point, Lokhande even mentioned divorce, though she quickly took back her remark. However, post the show, they clarified that all was well between them and there were no plans of separation.