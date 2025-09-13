Anurag Kashyap reveals why he chose newcomer Aaishvary for 'Nishaanchi'
What's the story
Aaishvary Thackeray is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film Nishaanchi. The movie, directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, features Thackeray in a double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo. In a recent interview, Kashyap revealed that it was Thackeray's "hunger" and "commitment" that sealed his casting.
Casting insights
Thackeray immersed himself in the local language, dialect
Kashyap revealed that Thackeray fully surrendered to the role. Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying, "Once Aaishvary came on board, he fully surrendered to the process." "He traveled to Kanpur, immersed himself in the local language and dialect, and really absorbed the world I had envisioned." "Honestly, for the longest time, I was torn between whether Babloo and Dabloo should be played by two different actors/brothers or by one in a double role."
Film details
The film also stars Vedika Pinto, Kumud Mishra
Kashyap added, "But when I saw Aaishvary's hunger, his commitment, his dedication, I knew immediately that he is Babloo and Dabloo." The film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel and Kashyap, Nishaanchi will be released in theaters on September 19.