Malayalam comedy 'Kallan' heads to OTT: Where to watch
Sep 13, 2025

The Malayalam comedy-drama "Once Upon A Time There Was A Kallan," starring Sreenath Bhasi, is now streaming on Simply South for viewers outside India.

Released in theaters in May of this year, it's set to arrive soon on Manorama Max or Amazon Prime Video for Indian audiences.

The film brings together a talented cast under director Fazil Mohammed.