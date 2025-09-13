Next Article
Malayalam comedy 'Kallan' heads to OTT: Where to watch
The Malayalam comedy-drama "Once Upon A Time There Was A Kallan," starring Sreenath Bhasi, is now streaming on Simply South for viewers outside India.
Released in theaters in May of this year, it's set to arrive soon on Manorama Max or Amazon Prime Video for Indian audiences.
The film brings together a talented cast under director Fazil Mohammed.
Story, cast, and crew of the film
With music by Ouseppachan, the story centers on an elderly man who unexpectedly befriends a burglar trapped in his house—leading to plenty of laughs and some genuinely sweet moments.
Its quirky plot and heartfelt humor make it a standout as it joins other Malayalam favorites like Meesha and Flask on the OTT platform.