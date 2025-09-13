Shraddha Kapoor, Laxman Utekar's historical drama to start production soon

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is set to collaborate with filmmaker Laxman Utekar on a new historical drama, reported Pinkvilla. The movie, tentatively titled ITA, will go on the floors in November 2025 and is based on Maharashtrian culture. Here's everything to know.

Role details Kapoor to undergo workshops for her role Kapoor will reportedly portray a trained classical dancer in the film. A source told the portal, "Shraddha Kapoor is all set to play one of the most important characters from the history of Maharashtra, bringing forth the Maharashtrian culture to the national level." "She will be attending several dancing workshops to learn proper skills."

Film details Like 'Chhaava,' this film will also celebrate Maharashtrian culture The source further revealed, "After Chhaava, this is another film from Laxman Utekar which celebrates the Maratha culture at a larger-than-life level." "The film goes on floors in November 2025 and will release toward the end of 2026." "These are tentative timelines, and a lot depends on the pace of pre-production, as the idea is to recreate the era gone by with perfection."