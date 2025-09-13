Gorillaz announces new album 'The Mountain' featuring Asha Bhosle, Anoushka

British virtual band Gorillaz has announced its upcoming ninth studio album, The Mountain , which will be released on March 20, 2026. The album is their first release under the new label KONG and features a strong Indian influence with parts of the recording done in Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Varanasi. It also includes collaborations with Indian artists such as Asha Bhosle , Anoushka Shankar, and Asha Puthli, among others.

Global reach The album features international artists, 5 languages The Mountain also boasts several international collaborations. The project includes renowned Syrian electro-folk artist Omar Souleyman and ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. American rapper Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, is another notable artist on the album. The album's diverse cast sings in five languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, Spanish and Yoruba.

Tour details A UK and Ireland tour is coming soon, too! To support the release of The Mountain, Gorillaz has announced a nine-date tour across the UK and Ireland. The tour kicks off on March 21, 2026, in Manchester and wraps up on June 20, 2026, at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mailing pre-sale will start on September 17, 11:00am BST (3:00pm IST). The presale will be available to those who register before 5:00pm BST (9:00pm IST) on September 16 on the band's website.