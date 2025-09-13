Next Article
'Kadhalan': 'Asuran' actor Ken Karunas turns director
Ken Karunas, known for his roles in films like Asuran, is stepping up as both director and lead actor in Kadhalan.
The movie explores school life, friendships, and the ups and downs of adolescence.
It features three new actresses—Sridevi, Anishma, and Priyanshi Yadav—alongside National Award winner Suraj Venjaramudu.
Karunas shifts from actor to director
Kadhalan marks a big shift for Karunas as he moves from supporting roles to calling the shots behind the camera.
With its focus on relatable teen experiences and a fresh cast, it's set to connect with young viewers.
Add in music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and you've got a film that is generating anticipation among fans looking for something fresh on screen.