Box office: Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' earns over ₹12cr
Teja Sajja's new movie, Mirai, just pulled off a big win at the box office, earning ₹12 crore on its very first day (Friday, September 12, 2025).
Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand and set in Emperor Ashoka's era with mythological nods to Lord Ram, Mirai stars Manoj Manchu and Shriya Saran.
With this opening, it's now officially one of the top 10 Telugu movies for first-day collections.
Film in news for its high occupancy
Mirai's success comes from packed screenings across major cities—overall occupancy hit more than 68%.
It was completely sold out in Mahbubnagar and reached over 91% occupancy across 100 screens in Vishakhapatnam.
Hyderabad saw more than 85% seats filled, while Kakinada and Guntur also had strong showings.