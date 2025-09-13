Box office: Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' earns over ₹12cr Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Teja Sajja's new movie, Mirai, just pulled off a big win at the box office, earning ₹12 crore on its very first day (Friday, September 12, 2025).

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand and set in Emperor Ashoka's era with mythological nods to Lord Ram, Mirai stars Manoj Manchu and Shriya Saran.

With this opening, it's now officially one of the top 10 Telugu movies for first-day collections.