Delhi HC orders Meta, Google X remove Deverakonda AI posts
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court just told big platforms like Meta, Google, and X to take down AI-generated videos and posts using Vijay Deverakonda's name, face, or voice without his OK.
This move comes after the actor asked for help to stop people from misusing his identity with AI tech.
Court orders 72 hours takedowns
The court didn't stop there: online marketplaces have 72 hours to remove identified infringing links, domain registrars must lock and suspend specified domains, and telecom providers need to block access where needed.
The concerned entities have 2 weeks to file compliance affidavits.
The matter will next be heard before the Joint Registrar on December 3 for completion of service and pleadings, and before the court on February 2, 2027.