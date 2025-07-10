Next Article
Delhi High Court halts Kuku FM's disputed shows
Delhi High Court has told Kuku FM to stop releasing new episodes of five audio series, after Pocket FM accused them of copying their content.
This order will last until the next hearing on August 29, and Kuku FM now has to share details about the shows in question.
Pocket FM is suing Kuku FM for ₹85.7 crore
Pocket FM is suing Kuku FM's parent company for ₹85.7 crore, saying their hit shows like "Super Yoddha" and "Insta Empire" were copied—even after earlier legal warnings.
They're asking the court to step in for good and make sure evidence is kept safe, as both platforms fight it out in India's fast-growing audio streaming scene.