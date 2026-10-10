Delhi High Court tells Bachchan to appear for rights hearing

The Delhi High Court has told Amitabh Bachchan he needs to show up in person if he wants to keep fighting his personality rights case.

The judge also pushed the deadline for settlement talks with some of the defendants to November 16, after earlier attempts at mediation reached an amicable agreement with some of the defendants, but the agreement could not be formally signed due to logistical issues on Bachchan's part.

This all started back in 2022, when the court first stepped in to protect Bachchan's name and image from being misused.