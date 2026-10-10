Delhi High Court tells Bachchan to appear for rights hearing
The Delhi High Court has told Amitabh Bachchan he needs to show up in person if he wants to keep fighting his personality rights case.
The judge also pushed the deadline for settlement talks with some of the defendants to November 16, after earlier attempts at mediation reached an amicable agreement with some of the defendants, but the agreement could not be formally signed due to logistical issues on Bachchan's part.
This all started back in 2022, when the court first stepped in to protect Bachchan's name and image from being misused.
Mobile apps misuse Bachchan name
Bachchan's team says mobile application developers have been using his name and pretending they're linked to Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which could hurt his reputation.
The court had already passed an ex parte ad interim order restraining persons at large from infringing Bachchan's personality and publicity rights.
This case could set a big example for how celebrity rights are protected going forward.