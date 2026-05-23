Deol returns from London to promote 'Bandar' in India
Bobby Deol has returned from London for a quick stop in India to promote his new film, Bandar.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks with Zee Studios backing the film, the teaser and trailer have sparked excitement, especially since it marks a fresh phase for Deol after his roles in Animal and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
'Bandar' examines Me Too allegations
Set in the digital era, Bandar explores how Me Too allegations play out in India.
The story centers on Samar, a TV actor whose career takes a dark turn when his ex-girlfriend accuses him of rape after he cuts off contact, leading to his arrest and messy courtroom drama.
With Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, and Sapna Pabbi joining Deol under Kashyap's direction, this film is definitely one of 2026's most talked-about releases.