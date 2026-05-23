Deol returns from London to promote 'Bandar' in India

'Bandar' examines Me Too allegations

Set in the digital era, Bandar explores how Me Too allegations play out in India.

The story centers on Samar, a TV actor whose career takes a dark turn when his ex-girlfriend accuses him of rape after he cuts off contact, leading to his arrest and messy courtroom drama.

With Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, and Sapna Pabbi joining Deol under Kashyap's direction, this film is definitely one of 2026's most talked-about releases.