Dern joins 'The White Lotus' season 4 in white-written role
Entertainment
Laura Dern is set to join The White Lotus for its fourth season, following Helena Bonham Carter's sudden departure after the character was rethought on set.
Instead of stepping into Carter's role, Dern will play a brand-new character written just for her by series creator Mike White.
'The White Lotus' Cannes resort setting
Dern and Mike White have teamed up before on projects like Enlightened, so there's some real creative history here.
Season four heads to a luxury French resort during the Cannes Film Festival and features a star-studded cast including Rosie Perez, Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, and Sandra Bernhard.
With past seasons racking up multiple Emmys and settings from Hawaii to Thailand, expectations are high for this next chapter.