Dern joins 'The White Lotus' season 4 in white-written role

'The White Lotus' Cannes resort setting

Dern and Mike White have teamed up before on projects like Enlightened, so there's some real creative history here.

Season four heads to a luxury French resort during the Cannes Film Festival and features a star-studded cast including Rosie Perez, Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, and Sandra Bernhard.

With past seasons racking up multiple Emmys and settings from Hawaii to Thailand, expectations are high for this next chapter.