'Dhadak 2' trailer: Siddhant, Tripti's love story battles class barriers
The trailer for Dhadak 2 just dropped, teasing a fresh romantic drama starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri.
Hitting theaters on August 1, 2025, the film is directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Zee and Cloud 9 Pictures.
How does the story go?
This time, the story dives into how love gets complicated when families clash over social status.
Expect plenty of emotion as the couple pushes back against class barriers.
Also worth noting: director Shazia Iqbal joins a growing list of women filmmakers at Dharma Productions—a move Karan Johar praised for bringing more depth to their stories.