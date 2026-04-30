Dhanush's Tamil drama 'Thiruchitrambalam' on Sun NXT explores family grief

'Thiruchitrambalam' earns ₹100cr and 7.9/10 IMDb

Directed by Mithran R Jawahar and written by Dhanush, the film features Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, and Raashii Khanna alongside him.

It's not just popular: it made over ₹100 crore at the box office and has an impressive 7.9/10 on IMDb.

Fans are loving the relatable characters, heartfelt story, and strong performances all around.