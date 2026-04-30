Dhanush's Tamil drama 'Thiruchitrambalam' on Sun NXT explores family grief
Entertainment
Dhanush's heartwarming Tamil drama Thiruchitrambalam is streaming on Sun NXT.
The story follows Pazham, a delivery guy struggling with family tensions and grief after losing his mother and sister.
As he tries to patch things up with his strict dad, his childhood friend Shobana steps in as his biggest support.
'Thiruchitrambalam' earns ₹100cr and 7.9/10 IMDb
Directed by Mithran R Jawahar and written by Dhanush, the film features Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, and Raashii Khanna alongside him.
It's not just popular: it made over ₹100 crore at the box office and has an impressive 7.9/10 on IMDb.
Fans are loving the relatable characters, heartfelt story, and strong performances all around.