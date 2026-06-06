Dhawan's final 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' opens 7.5cr
Entertainment
David Dhawan's final film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, opened to mixed reviews and earned just ₹7.5 crore on its first day.
Despite 9,000-plus shows nationwide, only 17% of seats were filled, so not the big splash fans might've hoped for.
'Peddi' 50cr, 'Bandar' 30L, Monday crucial
The movie is up against Ram Charan's blockbuster Peddi, which stormed past ₹50 crore on day one, while Bobby Deol's Bandar lagged behind at ₹30 lakh.
There was also some pre-release buzz (and backlash) over the use of classic hit songs.
Trade experts say Monday's numbers will be crucial to see if Hai Jawani... can bounce back or fades out fast.