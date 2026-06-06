Dhawan's final 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' opens 7.5cr

'Peddi' 50cr, 'Bandar' 30L, Monday crucial

The movie is up against Ram Charan's blockbuster Peddi, which stormed past ₹50 crore on day one, while Bobby Deol's Bandar lagged behind at ₹30 lakh.

There was also some pre-release buzz (and backlash) over the use of classic hit songs.

Trade experts say Monday's numbers will be crucial to see if Hai Jawani... can bounce back or fades out fast.