Dhupia reveals saying no to 'Chak De! India' still stings
Neha Dhupia recently opened up about saying no to a role in the 2007 hit Chak De! India, and she's not thrilled about it.
On her chat show Double Date, she shared that missing out on the sports drama with Shah Rukh Khan still stings, especially since she's always been interested in sports and military stories.
Dhupia turned down 'Operation Safed Sagar'
Dhupia also turned down a part in Operation Safed Sagar, a Netflix project centered on military operations.
Reflecting on these decisions, she admitted, "Sometimes, when you look back at the opportunities you turned down, you realize what you may have missed. Chak De! India and Operation Safed Sagar were two such opportunities that stayed with me,"
Both films went on to become notable projects in their genres: < em>Chak De! India for its inspiring hockey story and Operation Safed Sagar centered on military operations.