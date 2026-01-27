In 53 days, Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' grosses ₹1,000cr in India

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar, has reportedly crossed the ₹1,000cr gross mark at the Indian box office . It achieved this milestone in just 53 days since its release on December 5, 2025. Despite facing competition from new releases like Border 2 , which grossed a whopping ₹180cr over the Republic Day weekend alone, Dhurandhar managed to maintain its momentum by raking in over ₹1cr during the weekend.

Historic achievement 'Dhurandhar' sets new record in Indian cinema Dhurandhar has now reportedly become the first Hindi film to cross the ₹1,000cr net mark with its release in just a single language. Earlier record-holders like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2: The Rule had multi-language releases to achieve this milestone. This achievement marks a significant moment in Indian cinema history and showcases the growing popularity of Hindi films among audiences.

OTT debut 'Dhurandhar' prepares for digital release on Netflix Following its successful theatrical run, the makers of Dhurandhar are now preparing for the film's digital debut. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 30, before its sequel hits theaters on March 19, 2026. This strategic move will allow more viewers to experience the film and further contribute to its box office success.

