'Dhurandhar 2' buzz: Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt praise uncensored cuss words

'I was apprehensive at 1st...'

Suvinder Vicky, who plays Arjun Rampal's father, admitted he was unsure about all the swearing at first but came to respect Dhar's approach.

As Vicky put it, he was a little apprehensive at first but later praised Dhar's research and accepted Dhar's explanation that he had chosen swear words that would not require beeps.

The film picks up after its prequel, with Ranveer Singh leading a tense story set in Lyari involving national security and espionage.

Industry stars like Shilpa Shetty and Allu Arjun are calling it gripping, while Kangana Ranaut praised it for showing modern India and said we need more films like this one.