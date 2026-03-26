'Dhurandhar' action director on criticism: It's integral to story Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aditya Dhar's latest film, has been a hit since its March 19 release, but its intense action scenes have sparked some criticism.

Action director Aejaz Gulab says the violence is key to telling the story's emotional journey.

He spent months planning and filming these scenes, and credits Dhar for letting him weave action naturally into the characters' arcs.