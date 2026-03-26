'Dhurandhar' action director on criticism: It's integral to story
Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aditya Dhar's latest film, has been a hit since its March 19 release, but its intense action scenes have sparked some criticism.
Action director Aejaz Gulab says the violence is key to telling the story's emotional journey.
He spent months planning and filming these scenes, and credits Dhar for letting him weave action naturally into the characters' arcs.
Gulab's take on action scenes
Gulab shared that some fight scenes were inspired by real events, which helped make them feel more genuine.
He explained that the script demanded brutal action to stay authentic and avoid looking fake, especially given the film's gritty underworld setting.