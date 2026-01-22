'Dhurandhar' is coming to Netflix soon

Netflix grabbed Dhurandhar's digital rights in a massive ₹130 crore deal, which also includes the sequel. It is expected to stream on Netflix from January 30.

Sequel already lined up

The next chapter, reportedly titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, lands in theaters on March 19, just in time for Eid and other spring festivals.

This time it's releasing in five languages—including Kannada and Malayalam—with Ranveer Singh returning alongside Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.