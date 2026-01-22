'Dhurandhar' is coming to Netflix soon
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar hits Netflix on January 30, 2026.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film smashed records after its December 2025 theatrical release—raking in nearly ₹1,400 crore worldwide.
Where can you watch it?
Netflix grabbed Dhurandhar's digital rights in a massive ₹130 crore deal, which also includes the sequel.
It is expected to stream on Netflix from January 30.
Sequel already lined up
The next chapter, reportedly titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, lands in theaters on March 19, just in time for Eid and other spring festivals.
This time it's releasing in five languages—including Kannada and Malayalam—with Ranveer Singh returning alongside Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.