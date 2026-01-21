Aditya Dhar plans to sell 'Dhurandhar' broadcast rights as package

The success of Dhurandhar (2025) has made its sequel one of the most awaited films of 2026. To maximise revenue, director Aditya Dhar and the makers plan to sell satellite, DTH, cable, and other transmission rights for both parts together. Earlier this month, they issued a public notice saying they are securing exclusive linear transmission and retransmission rights across various media platforms.

Licensing details 'Dhurandhar 1' to premiere on TV on March 31 The public notice, published in Complete Cinema magazine, revealed that the licensing date for Dhurandhar 1 will begin on March 31. A source told Mid-Day, "Aditya and Jio Studios have begun discussions with satellite channels." "While the first part is expected to start airing from March 31, the second installment - that hits theaters on March 19 - will make its way to TV screens only 117 days, roughly almost four months after its release."

Revenue strategy 'If true, it's a practical decision' The move to sell the TV rights of both Dhurandhar installments together is expected to maximize revenue from satellite television channels. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it a smart business decision that reflects the makers' confidence in the sequel. He said to the outlet, "If true, it's a practical decision. Sometimes in the past, producers have clubbed two or three projects together."

