'Dhurandhar 2' is now 'The Revenge'; teaser gets 'A' certificate
What's the story
The sequel to the blockbuster film Dhurandhar will be titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, reported Bollywood Hungama. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the teaser for the upcoming movie, giving it an 'A' certificate. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with Akshaye Khanna appearing in key flashback portions.
Marketing strategy
'Dhurandhar 2' teaser to be attached with 'Border 2'
According to the outlet, the teaser of Dhurandhar The Revenge will be attached to the prints of Border 2. A source told the portal, "Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are nationalistic films, and the team at Jio Studios wants to capitalize on the wave of patriotic cinema." "The new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one will be out digitally too, after a premiere on the big screen."
Sequel details
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' to continue the story of Indian spy
The first part of Dhurandhar narrated the tale of an Indian spy who infiltrates a notorious gang in Karachi, Pakistan. The sequel will reportedly continue this story. The film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios, it is set to hit theaters on March 19.
Box office success
'Dhurandhar' became one of highest Hindi grossers of all time
The first part of Dhurandhar had a slow start but picked up significantly through word-of-mouth. It has collected ₹1283.5 crore worldwide, marking it as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, as per Sacnilk. Given this success, expectations are high for Dhurandhar The Revenge.