'Moral code of gangster film...': 'Ikkis' writers address 'Dhurandhar' comparisons

The writers of the recent war drama Ikkis have addressed the comparisons with Aditya Dhar 's blockbuster Dhurandhar . The films were compared because both celebrate different kinds of heroes, a spy and a soldier. In an interview with Screen, writers Pooja Ladha Surti and Arijit Biswas talked about these comparisons. Biswas said, "Dhurandhar exists in a completely different ecosystem. It's about mafia and gangsters with its own rules."

Film distinction 'Ikkis' and 'Dhurandhar' inhabit complex worlds Biswas further explained, "You can't expect the moral code of a gangster film to align with that of a war film, which is governed by a warrior's code." Surti added, "I wouldn't want to pit one against the other. Both films are wildly different and inhabit complex worlds." "In a democracy, there should be room for both Dhurandhar and Ikkis to coexist."

Writing challenges 'Ikkis' narrative structure posed a unique challenge Surti and Biswas also discussed the challenges they faced while writing Ikkis. The film tells two intertwined stories, one of a son fighting for his nation and another of his father confronting the person who killed him. "The toughest challenge was the structure: with the father's story, there's a natural arc, but with Arun (Khetarpal), he becomes a hero only in the last 40 minutes of his life," said Biswas.

Advertisement