'Moral code of gangster film...': 'Ikkis' writers address 'Dhurandhar' comparisons
What's the story
The writers of the recent war drama Ikkis have addressed the comparisons with Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar. The films were compared because both celebrate different kinds of heroes, a spy and a soldier. In an interview with Screen, writers Pooja Ladha Surti and Arijit Biswas talked about these comparisons. Biswas said, "Dhurandhar exists in a completely different ecosystem. It's about mafia and gangsters with its own rules."
Film distinction
'Ikkis' and 'Dhurandhar' inhabit complex worlds
Biswas further explained, "You can't expect the moral code of a gangster film to align with that of a war film, which is governed by a warrior's code." Surti added, "I wouldn't want to pit one against the other. Both films are wildly different and inhabit complex worlds." "In a democracy, there should be room for both Dhurandhar and Ikkis to coexist."
Writing challenges
'Ikkis' narrative structure posed a unique challenge
Surti and Biswas also discussed the challenges they faced while writing Ikkis. The film tells two intertwined stories, one of a son fighting for his nation and another of his father confronting the person who killed him. "The toughest challenge was the structure: with the father's story, there's a natural arc, but with Arun (Khetarpal), he becomes a hero only in the last 40 minutes of his life," said Biswas.
Film tribute
'Ikkis' is a tribute to Khetarpal's bravery
Ikkis is a biographical war drama depicting the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, it chronicles his journey from military training to the battlefield. The film stars Agastya Nanda in his debut role and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and late veteran actor Dharmendra.