'Dhurandhar' nears ₹1,300cr globally; becomes 4th highest-grossing Indian film
Dhurandhar, a high-octane spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is making waves at the box office.
With Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in the lead roles, the film has caught everyone's attention for its gripping plot and star-studded cast.
In numbers:
On its 38th day (Jan 11), Dhurandhar's India net collection hit ₹805.65 crore (₹966.65 crore gross), while global earnings soared to ₹1,254.9 crore.
That puts it ahead of RRR and KGF: Chapter 2—now only Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2 have made more in Indian cinema history.
Not bad for a film made on a ₹250-300 crore budget!
Should you watch it?
If you love action-packed thrillers with big names and even bigger twists, Dhurandhar is worth checking out—especially with its sequel dropping March 19, 2026, in five languages!
This one's definitely got people talking with its strong box office performance.