'Dhurandhar' production designer Saini Johray booked for sexual harassment

Saini S Johray, the production designer of the hit film Dhurandhar, has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman associated with the project. The Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR based on her complaint. The allegations state that she was called to a hotel room in Chandigarh under the pretext of a professional meeting where she was allegedly harassed, assaulted, and wrongfully confined.

Allegations Johray invited complainant to high-end hotel for work discussion The complainant, a New Delhi resident studying at a government college, was reportedly hired as an Assistant Art Director for Dhurandhar on September 2, 2025. She alleged that Johray introduced himself as her mentor and invited her to Chandigarh's Taj Hotel for a work-related discussion. However, upon arriving at the hotel, she realized no one else had been invited and was pressured into consuming alcohol despite her reluctance.

Details Complainant alleged Johray spiked her drink The complainant alleged that Johray spiked her drink with a suspicious intoxicating substance, after which she felt dizzy and even vomited a couple of times. She also claimed that he assaulted her when she resisted and kept her hostage in the hotel room. Despite repeated attempts to leave, she was allegedly prevented from doing so until the following morning, when she finally managed to escape using a bike taxi.

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Legal proceedings Johray has been granted bail Following the allegations, Johray was booked under Sections 74, 79, 123, and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has since secured bail and has not publicly commented on the allegations. The police investigation into this matter is currently ongoing.

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