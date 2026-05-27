'Dhurandhar' production designer Saini Johray booked for sexual harassment
What's the story
Saini S Johray, the production designer of the hit film Dhurandhar, has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman associated with the project. The Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR based on her complaint. The allegations state that she was called to a hotel room in Chandigarh under the pretext of a professional meeting where she was allegedly harassed, assaulted, and wrongfully confined.
Allegations
Johray invited complainant to high-end hotel for work discussion
The complainant, a New Delhi resident studying at a government college, was reportedly hired as an Assistant Art Director for Dhurandhar on September 2, 2025. She alleged that Johray introduced himself as her mentor and invited her to Chandigarh's Taj Hotel for a work-related discussion. However, upon arriving at the hotel, she realized no one else had been invited and was pressured into consuming alcohol despite her reluctance.
Details
Complainant alleged Johray spiked her drink
The complainant alleged that Johray spiked her drink with a suspicious intoxicating substance, after which she felt dizzy and even vomited a couple of times. She also claimed that he assaulted her when she resisted and kept her hostage in the hotel room. Despite repeated attempts to leave, she was allegedly prevented from doing so until the following morning, when she finally managed to escape using a bike taxi.
Legal proceedings
Johray has been granted bail
Following the allegations, Johray was booked under Sections 74, 79, 123, and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has since secured bail and has not publicly commented on the allegations. The police investigation into this matter is currently ongoing.
Film's success
Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar' continues to rule streaming charts
Amid the ongoing controversy, Dhurandhar remains a major success story in Hindi cinema. The film, which was released in two parts in December 2025 and March this year, is now available on OTT platforms. The first part is also set to be released on TV this weekend.