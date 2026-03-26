'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' mints ₹1,000cr+, but controversy strikes Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge just hit a massive ₹1,000 crore worldwide in its first week, pretty wild!

But things got complicated when an AI-generated image showed Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat smoking in a turban, leading to protests.

Director Aditya Dhar quickly cleared the air, saying the image was fake and not part of the film or its promos.

He said he held the highest respect for the Sikh community and that every portrayal in the film had been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity and responsibility.