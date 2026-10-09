'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' soundtrack submitted for Grammy consideration, Sachdev credited
Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge just made a big move: its music album has been submitted for Grammy consideration.
T-Series and B62 Studios are hoping to get international attention by entering the soundtrack in several Grammy categories, with composer Shashwat Sachdev credited on the campaign listing.
Album blends energetic and soulful tracks
The Dhurandhar album stands out for its variety: think energetic tracks like Aari Aari alongside soulful tunes like Jaan Se Guzarte Hai.
This blend of styles shows off Sachdev's range and could help catch the Recording Academy's ear when it comes time for nominations.