'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' trailer launch to be at NMAM?
Entertainment
Get ready—A trade report suggests the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge may be launched at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
After the first film's big success, the team is going all out with a flashy launch to kick off the hype for this sequel.
Trailer launch, release date, and more
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie brings back Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, joined by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.
Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it'll hit screens in multiple languages including Hindi and Telugu.
With a teaser already out and a box office face-off against Yash's Toxic on the horizon, this one's shaping up to be a major event for action movie fans.