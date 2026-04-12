What drew Dibyendu Bhattacharya to 'Maamla Legal Hai' S02

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, currently seen in Netflix 's Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, was initially unsure of how audiences would respond to his serious portrayal of a newly-appointed judge. The series is a madcap comedy, and Bhattacharya's character is one of the few serious ones. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his layered role and viewers' response.

Role details The actor on his challenging role Bhattacharya plays a newly-appointed judge in the Patparganj district court. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "I didn't understand how people would take this character because everybody is doing comedy except me. But now, I [feel] people have liked my character a lot. They didn't expect such a twist." "It was tough because I had to be precise, as there is a certain dignity and sanctity attached to the position of a judge."

Character complexity Bhattacharya's character has a lot of twists Bhattacharya further explained the complexity of his character, saying, "The character was written in a way that you can't tell whether he is positive or negative. I couldn't project a lot in this performance because he shouldn't be seen." "If you see him, you will find out that something is fishy." Despite the challenges, Bhattacharya's performance has been well-received by audiences.

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