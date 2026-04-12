What drew Dibyendu Bhattacharya to 'Maamla Legal Hai' S02
What's the story
Dibyendu Bhattacharya, currently seen in Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, was initially unsure of how audiences would respond to his serious portrayal of a newly-appointed judge. The series is a madcap comedy, and Bhattacharya's character is one of the few serious ones. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his layered role and viewers' response.
Role details
The actor on his challenging role
Bhattacharya plays a newly-appointed judge in the Patparganj district court. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "I didn't understand how people would take this character because everybody is doing comedy except me. But now, I [feel] people have liked my character a lot. They didn't expect such a twist." "It was tough because I had to be precise, as there is a certain dignity and sanctity attached to the position of a judge."
Character complexity
Bhattacharya's character has a lot of twists
Bhattacharya further explained the complexity of his character, saying, "The character was written in a way that you can't tell whether he is positive or negative. I couldn't project a lot in this performance because he shouldn't be seen." "If you see him, you will find out that something is fishy." Despite the challenges, Bhattacharya's performance has been well-received by audiences.
Future ventures
His upcoming projects and collaborations
Bhattacharya's schedule is packed with upcoming projects. He will be seen in Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, in July. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, with whom Bhattacharya previously worked on The Railway Men (2023). He also has Prime Video's Raakh in the pipeline, directed by Prosit Roy. "I love the subject and the director. Prosit is a talented man. I have a long association with him," he said about Raakh.